Trending warmer with rain expected by Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No major changes are expected today as our weather remains under the influence of high pressure. After a chilly morning start, afternoon highs should rebound into the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. No rainfall is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 10 (WAFB)

Rains Returning by Thursday

We’ll continue to trend warmer on Wednesday as a southerly flow strengthens across the area. A morning start in the upper 50s will give way to highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Fog could be an issue in the morning, with a stray shower not out of the question by the afternoon and evening.

Rain becomes likely by Thursday morning as a cold front moves quickly through the region. Showers and t-storms will accompany the front, but should move through pretty quickly. That quick movement should limit rain amounts, with the Weather Prediction Center showing totals averaging 0.25″ across our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has also posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Extended Outlook

Much cooler weather will settle in for a couple of days behind Thursday’s front. Highs on Friday are only expected to reach the upper 50s, with lows in the 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. The cooler weather will be short-lived, with mild weather returning early next week, along with the chance for a few showers.

