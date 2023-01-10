Facebook
Teacher surprised with new car from nonprofit

The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher.

After walking to work every day, a nonprofit decided make his life a little easier.

The 29:11 Mentoring Families group surprised Henry Maiden, a teacher at Thrive Academy, with a shiny, new car to drive to work.

The group said it wanted to do something to help lighten the load for him and his son, who has autism.

