Resolution possible in case of man accused of killing 5 people, officials say

Dakota Theriot, 21
Dakota Theriot, 21(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Possible court action could take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the case of a man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree.

Authorities say Dakota Theriot is accused of shooting his girlfriend, her father, and her little brother in Livingston Parish in 2019. He then drove to Ascension Parish, where authorities say he allegedly shot and killed both of his parents.

RELATED STORY: Legal expert says Theriot case could be halted if La. doesn’t come up with money for capital murder defense trial

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office released the below statement about a possible case resolution in Livingston Parish:

