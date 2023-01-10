Resolution possible in case of man accused of killing 5 people, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Possible court action could take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the case of a man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree.

Authorities say Dakota Theriot is accused of shooting his girlfriend, her father, and her little brother in Livingston Parish in 2019. He then drove to Ascension Parish, where authorities say he allegedly shot and killed both of his parents.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office released the below statement about a possible case resolution in Livingston Parish:

The Twenty-first Judical District Attorney’s Office of Scott M. Perrilloux wishes to announce possible court action in the case of State v. Dakota Theriot in which Dakota Theriot is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Dakota Theriot is scheduled to appear for court in Livingston tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Brenda B. Ricks. A possible case resolution is expected to come from his court appearance. More information will be released following Theriot’s court appearance tomorrow.

