Pole on vehicles on I-10 West at Perkins causes lane closure, major backups

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pole on more than one vehicle has caused major backups along the interstate in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The incident took place along I-10 West at Perkins Road. All lanes were open as of 5:45 p.m., but traffic issues continued.

Emergency officials said there are minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

