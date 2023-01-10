Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office has its first ever truancy officer

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, almost half, 40% of Louisiana public schools’ students are classified as truant, a fast-growing problem.

“We saw there was a problem this past year. We got with the school board,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.

A student becomes truant after five or more unexcused absences or tardies.

After the tenth absence, Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Deputy Yvonne Bowie steps in.

She is first ever truancy officer for the parish and is responsible for six schools.

“If you are missing ten plus days, that puts you behind at least a year,” Bowie continued.

She meets with teachers, makes phone calls home and she might even show up at your child’s home, if she has to.

“By that time, letters have been sent out. I give them a period a time to get the help, then it is to the prosecution level,” explained Bowie.

As part of the new truancy enforcement program, students are given the chance to talk with counselors, tutors, therapists, or whatever it takes to get them back in the classroom before prosecution level.

“This program is ultimately aimed at keeping kids off the streets and between school walls,” Sheriff Thibodeaux said.

Bowie said students can also be referred to F.I.N.S, family in need of services, and they can set them up with counselors, anything they need.

“These children stay out of school for too long, they become my problem”, Thibodeaux added.

