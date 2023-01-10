Facebook
Pit bulls rushed wounded deputy

Apartment complex on Highland Road
Apartment complex on Highland Road(wafb)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy was wounded by gunfire while working a case at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning, Jan. 10.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey R. Hicks says when the deputies knocked on the door of The Hub apartment complex to investigate a case, several pit bulls rushed toward them.

During the struggle to contain the dogs, one of the deputies was shot in her leg. It’s unclear at this time who fired the shot.

The deputy’s injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near the Neighborhood Walmart on Highland Road.

One person has been detained as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

