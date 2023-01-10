Facebook
LSU ranks at No. 16 in final AP poll

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU finished the first season of the Brian Kelly era ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll.

CLICK HERE for the full list of rankings.

The Tigers (10-4, 6-2 SEC) roared past the Purdue Boilermakers, 63-7, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

RELATED: No. 17 LSU roars to dominant win over Purdue in Citrus Bowl

This was the first time since the 2019 season that LSU finished with 10 wins, beat Alabama, and won a postseason game.

