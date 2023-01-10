LSU ranks at No. 16 in final AP poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU finished the first season of the Brian Kelly era ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers (10-4, 6-2 SEC) roared past the Purdue Boilermakers, 63-7, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

This was the first time since the 2019 season that LSU finished with 10 wins, beat Alabama, and won a postseason game.

