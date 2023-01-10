LSU forward Angel Reese earns 4th SEC Player of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese continues to break records with dominating performances on the court, the latest of which has earned her another SEC Player of the Week honor.

The most recent accolades came on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

In her game against Texas A&M on Thursday, Jan. 5, she scored 26 points and pulled down 28 rebounds to set another school record for single-game rebounds. It was the second time she scored at least 20 points and hauled in at least 20 rebounds, making her the only player in the country to pull off the feat in multiple games.

Later in the week on Sunday, Jan. 8, Reese finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

