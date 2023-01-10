Facebook
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate

Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that...
Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that happened on Dec. 8, 2022.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released body cam footage of the scene in which a man was shot and killed by troopers on I-10 in Baton Rouge following a high-speed chase on Dec. 8, 2022.

Disclaimer from Louisiana State Police:

The investigation of the Louisiana State Police Trooper-involved shooting that took place on December 8, 2022 is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced and includes body worn camera footage and dashboard camera footage. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims. Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

CLICK HERE to watch full video

LSP officials identified the suspect as Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, of Spring, Texas, the next day.

State Police confirmed details originally reported by the WAFB I-Team that the out-of-state suspect was hauling 83 kilograms of drugs believed to be cocaine. LSP officials said that much cocaine has a street value of $2.5 million.

The pursuit began on I-10 near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge parish line around 10 p.m. Thursday night and ended near the Washington Street exit on the eastbound side of the interstate.

