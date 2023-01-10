Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary

Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m....
Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglary.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary.

Authorities say when the victim returned home, they found the back door kicked in. Three rifles and one handgun were reported missing.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m....
Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m....
Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

File Graphic
YOUR HEALTH: AVM; Surgery fixes leaking blood vessels in the brain
LWC
Career Planning & Recovery Week bringing workforce resources, how to cope with unemployment, regain stability
Liam Dunn
Blood drive to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision