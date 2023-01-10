LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglary.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary.

Authorities say when the victim returned home, they found the back door kicked in. Three rifles and one handgun were reported missing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

