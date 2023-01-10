Live After Five Lagniappe is This Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Get ready to dance and sing along with your neighbors at this lagniappe edition of Live After Five this Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Free live music by party band After 8 will keep the crowd entertained. Live After Five begins at 5:00pm. This is perfect event to attend the night before the Louisiana Marathon.

This Live After Five Lagniappe is produced by the Downtown Business Association and made possible by Visit Baton Rouge, the City of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Marathon, Fresh Junkie Racing, and STUN Design and Interactive.

Beverage Vendors

Brickyard South Bar

Fruition Organics

Food Vendors:

Schlittz & Giggles

The Soul Food Queen

Royal Taste of Jamaica

The Waff Shoppe

Desiree’s Southern Cookin’

Andersons Gourmet

Caribbean Express

Downtown Makers Collective:

Tim’s Garage

The Hope Shop

Dirty Moe Seasoning Blend

Breathe Girl Breathe

Troy Wilson

Toni Chinwah

Chastity Sanders

Mia’s Artwork

Cookies by Freddie

Neda Parandian

Kimmie Jae Koils

Nutrivibes Health and Wellness

Jennifer Bonadona

Denise Tatney

Omega Johnson

Crishawn Custom Art

Made by Leah

Gia Barrio

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.