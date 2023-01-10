Live After Five Lagniappe is This Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Get ready to dance and sing along with your neighbors at this lagniappe edition of Live After Five this Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Free live music by party band After 8 will keep the crowd entertained. Live After Five begins at 5:00pm. This is perfect event to attend the night before the Louisiana Marathon.
This Live After Five Lagniappe is produced by the Downtown Business Association and made possible by Visit Baton Rouge, the City of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Marathon, Fresh Junkie Racing, and STUN Design and Interactive.
Beverage Vendors
- Brickyard South Bar
- Fruition Organics
Food Vendors:
- Schlittz & Giggles
- The Soul Food Queen
- Royal Taste of Jamaica
- The Waff Shoppe
- Desiree’s Southern Cookin’
- Andersons Gourmet
- Caribbean Express
Downtown Makers Collective:
- Tim’s Garage
- The Hope Shop
- Dirty Moe Seasoning Blend
- Breathe Girl Breathe
- Troy Wilson
- Toni Chinwah
- Chastity Sanders
- Mia’s Artwork
- Cookies by Freddie
- Neda Parandian
- Kimmie Jae Koils
- Nutrivibes Health and Wellness
- Jennifer Bonadona
- Denise Tatney
- Omega Johnson
- Crishawn Custom Art
- Made by Leah
- Gia Barrio
