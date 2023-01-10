Facebook
Hockey, other developments discussed during meeting about downtown BR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hockey and other future developments in downtown Baton Rouge were discussed during a Downtown Development District meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Following three exhibition games, officials said they are optimistic about the future of hockey at the Raising Caine’s River Center. They added that more than 21,000 fans showed up for the three games.

Leaders have said that if fans responded well to the three exhibition games, Baton Rouge could get a permanent Federal Prospects Hockey League professional team.

Baton Rouge was home to a professional hockey team called the Kingfish in the 1990s. There are already discussions about potentially having a naming contest for a new team.

According to leaders at the Downtown Development District meeting, a new hockey team in Baton Rouge would create about 30 full-time jobs. An announcement about a potential team could come as early as February.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included the old Holiday Inn Express hotel, Capital Grocery in the Spanishtown neighborhood, and the Louisiana Marathon.

Plans are in the works for a new hotel at the same location as the old Holiday Inn Express. Leaders said construction could get underway soon.

New upgrades are coming to the Capital Grocery store in Spanishtown. The business has a new owner. Planned improvements include painting the building.

Louisiana Marathon events are expected to take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. Click here for more details.

