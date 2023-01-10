Facebook
Girl Scouts cookie season starting soon; new flavor going on sale

It's time for some delicious cookies
It's time for some delicious cookies(Girl Scouts)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 Girl Scouts Louisiana East cookie season is set to get underway on Friday, Jan. 20, with at least one new flavor going on sale.

“We are excited for the 2023 cookie season to be our first normal season since the start of the pandemic,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “As always, the southeast Louisiana community continues to support our Girl Scouts year over year, and we are excited for the opportunities our Girl Scouts will have during this program in 2023.”

Girl Scouts officials said the Raspberry Rally cookie will join other iconic flavors such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties. The cookie is a thin and crispy cookie that is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same cholate coating used to create Thin Mints.

The Raspberry Rally cookie is expected to be sold exclusively online. The goal of selling the Raspberry Rally cookie online is to enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills, according to Girl Scouts officials.

Online sales will take place through the Girl Scouts’ Smart Cookie online platform. Starting on Friday, February 17, customers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies through the online platform. Click here for more details.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East released the below details about purchasing a cookie in 2023:

  • If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
  • You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the terms and conditions and the SMS privacy policy.
  • Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online to find a booth near you and purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home or to donate cookies to local causes.
  • Use the Cookie Finder app to purchase cookies at a booth near you starting March 3. Girl Scout Cookie season in southeast Louisiana begins January 20 and ends March 19.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

