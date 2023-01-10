Father fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed by son, records show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his father on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO homicide detectives were dispatched to a home located in the 8700 block of Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd. where they discovered an unidentified victim, who told authorities that he was stabbed by his son, Christopher Meadows, 24.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies learned that Meadows was still inside the home when they arrived. He was asked to exit the house and was taken into custody.

Jail records report Meadows was then taken to a hospital to be treated for a laceration that he sustained during the attack on the victim.

According to the arrest report, detectives found blood on a dining room chair and around various parts of the dining room where they believe the attack took place.

They further found a twelve-inch straight-edge kitchen knife with blood lying on the kitchen counter.

According to EBRSO, the victim was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso and was taken into immediate surgery.

Meadows was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.

