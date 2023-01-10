EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10.

According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials added.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

