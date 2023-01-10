Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

EBRSO responding to alleged stabbing
EBRSO responding to alleged stabbing
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10.

According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials added.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

19th Judicial District Courthouse
Candidates for new judge seat talk tough on crime
Louisiana is only a few days away from rolling out its new suicide prevention hotline number.
More mental health services could be coming to Ascension Parish
Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that...
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate
Police arrested several suspects accused of flashing lights to pull over drivers before robbing...
Suspects arrested; accused of pulling over drivers by flashing headlights, police say