Drugs, guns, money seized; several people arrested, police say

Drugs, guns, weapons seized
Drugs, guns, weapons seized
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police seized drugs, guns, and money and arrested several people following an incident on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9.

Police said the arrests happened after investigators received information about illegal activity taking place on Cadillac Street near Apperson Street in Baton Rouge.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to speak with individuals that were standing in a yard, according to authorities. They added that several of the people took off and at least two of them tried to run away with guns in their hands.

According to BRPD, six weapons, drugs, and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.

The below individuals were arrested and charged, police said:

  • Jeremy Lee, 21
  • Deondrick Lucas, 18
  • Tory Minton, 19
  • L’Bryant McNeely, 18
  • Seyveyon Moore, 20
  • Deandre Tate, 32
  • LaCourtney Williams, 22

