Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Two people were found dead inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found shot to death inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59.

Their bodies were found in a home on Indigo Ridge Avenue near O’Neal Lane in the White Oak Trace subdivision, authorities said.

A family member reportedly found the bodies when she went to check on the couple after not hearing from them since Saturday.

It appeared the couple had been dead for at least a day, an investigator told WAFB.

EBRSO Homicide is currently investigating what occurred inside the residence and the EBR Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and time of death.

The male victim reported a possible attempted burglary at the home last month, a neighbor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

LWC
Career Planning & Recovery Week bringing workforce resources, how to cope with unemployment, regain stability
Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m....
LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary
Liam Dunn
Blood drive to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 10
Trending warmer with rain expected by Thursday