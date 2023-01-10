Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found shot to death inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59.

Their bodies were found in a home on Indigo Ridge Avenue near O’Neal Lane in the White Oak Trace subdivision, authorities said.

A family member reportedly found the bodies when she went to check on the couple after not hearing from them since Saturday.

It appeared the couple had been dead for at least a day, an investigator told WAFB.

EBRSO Homicide is currently investigating what occurred inside the residence and the EBR Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and time of death.

The male victim reported a possible attempted burglary at the home last month, a neighbor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

