Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Career Planning & Recovery Week bringing workforce resources, how to cope with unemployment, regain stability

LWC
LWC(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Almost every industry is looking for workers and continues to deal with staffing shortages in the Captial City. The Louisiana Workforce Commission is continuing to push more jobs across the state along with a workplace recovery series happening this week.

Have you been feeling overwhelmed at work? Or maybe you’re having a hard time managing stress and being more effective.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 you can join an online webinar that will walk you through how to navigate feeling overwhelmed at work.

This comes as Hope Central and the LWC team up all week long for Career Planning & Recovery Week.

It starts at 11 a.m. and will take about an hour.

You sign up online on their website right now. The LWC is continuing to push job opportunities across the state.

Their latest report from the end of 2022 shows that unemployment rates dropped in eight areas across Louisiana.

In November of 2021, Baton Rouge was at a 4% unemployment rate. November 2022 showed it was at 2.9%.

As far as jobs go, Baton Rouge added about 2,400 jobs between Oct. and Nov. 4,900 jobs were added from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has also partnered with Coursera to give Louisianans access to online courses.

Enroll here and begin a degree program today: http://ow.ly/bzKy50LZuOY

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m....
LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary
Liam Dunn
Blood drive to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 10
Trending warmer with rain expected by Thursday