Career Planning & Recovery Week bringing workforce resources, how to cope with unemployment, regain stability

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Almost every industry is looking for workers and continues to deal with staffing shortages in the Captial City. The Louisiana Workforce Commission is continuing to push more jobs across the state along with a workplace recovery series happening this week.

Have you been feeling overwhelmed at work? Or maybe you’re having a hard time managing stress and being more effective.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 you can join an online webinar that will walk you through how to navigate feeling overwhelmed at work.

This comes as Hope Central and the LWC team up all week long for Career Planning & Recovery Week.

It starts at 11 a.m. and will take about an hour.

You sign up online on their website right now. The LWC is continuing to push job opportunities across the state.

Their latest report from the end of 2022 shows that unemployment rates dropped in eight areas across Louisiana.

In November of 2021, Baton Rouge was at a 4% unemployment rate. November 2022 showed it was at 2.9%.

As far as jobs go, Baton Rouge added about 2,400 jobs between Oct. and Nov. 4,900 jobs were added from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has also partnered with Coursera to give Louisianans access to online courses.

Enroll here and begin a degree program today: http://ow.ly/bzKy50LZuOY

