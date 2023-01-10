Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard are among a group of athletes who are venturing into the world of. . . farming.

Front Office Sports says the Bengals duo is part of a group who are buying a 104-acre Iowa farm with the intention to then lease the land to farmers. The group of roughly 25 athletes will “seek a single-digit-percentage annual return on the total investment,” the story reads.

The athletes are buying the corn and soy-focused farm for around $5 million, according to Front Office Sports.

This won’t be the only farm Burrow, Hubbard and the athletes purchase.

The group is looking to buy another four farms within the next few years, the report goes on to say.

Both Burrow and Hubbard have foundations that help combat hunger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU drops third-straight game after falling to Florida at home
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU ranks at No. 16 in final AP poll
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese earns 4th SEC Player of the Week honor