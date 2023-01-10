Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say

Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas. (WAFB) - Deputies said a 16-year-old and 12-year-old from the Baton Rouge area were arrested following a law enforcement pursuit on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are a juvenile from Baker and another juvenile from Baton Rouge.

Authorities said the call about the stolen vehicle came in around 8:30 p.m. They added a female victim said she went inside a Mcdonald’s to get a Door Dash order. During that time, the victim said the two suspects got into her car and took off on I-10 headed toward Houston, according to deputies.

A sheriff’s deputy positioned himself on the interstate to stop the suspects, according to authorities. However, they added that when the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the suspects ignored requests to pull over.

When the vehicle pursuit ended, the suspects took off on foot and were taken into custody, according to deputies.

The stolen vehicle was returned to the victim.

Investigators did not release the names of the suspects.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Louisiana is only a few days away from rolling out its new suicide prevention hotline number.
More mental health services could be coming to Ascension Parish
EBRSO responding to alleged stabbing
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that...
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate
Police arrested several suspects accused of flashing lights to pull over drivers before robbing...
Suspects arrested; accused of pulling over drivers by flashing headlights, police say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 10
Fog threat overnight; line of storms Thursday morning