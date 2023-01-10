BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas. (WAFB) - Deputies said a 16-year-old and 12-year-old from the Baton Rouge area were arrested following a law enforcement pursuit on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are a juvenile from Baker and another juvenile from Baton Rouge.

Authorities said the call about the stolen vehicle came in around 8:30 p.m. They added a female victim said she went inside a Mcdonald’s to get a Door Dash order. During that time, the victim said the two suspects got into her car and took off on I-10 headed toward Houston, according to deputies.

A sheriff’s deputy positioned himself on the interstate to stop the suspects, according to authorities. However, they added that when the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the suspects ignored requests to pull over.

When the vehicle pursuit ended, the suspects took off on foot and were taken into custody, according to deputies.

The stolen vehicle was returned to the victim.

Investigators did not release the names of the suspects.

