Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Blood drive to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash

Liam Dunn
Liam Dunn(Submitted)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10 benefitting the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers announced the quarterly drive to help Liam Dunn will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside of their office located at 1075 Government Street.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

Liam’s younger sister, Maggie Dunn, and her friend, Caroline Gill were killed in the crash. Liam, a third victim, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

There will be a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the survivor of a deadly police chase crash...
There will be a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.(Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers)
RELATED STORIES
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Brusly High holds vigil in memory of girls killed during police pursuit; funeral arrangements announced for both teens
Brusly High returns to class for first time since 2 cheerleaders died during police pursuit
Brusly community mourns loss of 2 teens killed during New Year’s Eve pursuit, crash
OLOL hosts replacement blood drive for survivor of deadly police chase crash

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m....
LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 10
Trending warmer with rain expected by Thursday
A teacher was surprised with a new car from a nonprofit group.
Teacher surprised with new car from nonprofit