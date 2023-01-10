Blood drive to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10 benefitting the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.
Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers announced the quarterly drive to help Liam Dunn will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside of their office located at 1075 Government Street.
Liam’s younger sister, Maggie Dunn, and her friend, Caroline Gill were killed in the crash. Liam, a third victim, remains in the hospital in critical condition.
