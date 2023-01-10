Bayouland Beef Stew with Vegetables

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cajun cuisine is best identified by its use of one-pot cooking. In this recipe, the meat, vegetables, and starch are slowly simmered together to create yet another hearty, Cajun delicacy.

Ingredients:

3 pounds lean bottom round, trimmed and cubed

Salt and black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

⅓ cup flour

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup celery leaves

¼ cup minced garlic

1 bay leaf

2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce

1-quart hot beef stock or water

1 pound of carrots, sliced

2 pounds new potatoes, quartered

1 pound sliced mushrooms

1 cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

Method:

Place beef in a large mixing bowl and season with salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Sprinkle in flour to coat meat well. In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add seasoned meat and brown on all sides. Once the meat is golden brown and caramelized on the bottom of the pot, remove it from the Dutch oven. Set aside and keep warm. In the same pot, add onions, celery, celery leaves, and garlic. Sauté 3-5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Return meat to pot and blend well. Add bay leaf and Worcestershire sauce. Pour in the hot stock, scraping the bottom of the pot to remove any drippings. Blend in carrots and potatoes. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for 1-1½ hours or until meat is tender. Add mushrooms, green onions and parsley then cook for 5-10 additional minutes. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve over steamed white rice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.