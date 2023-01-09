Zachary officials prepare to take oath of office during inaugural ceremony

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Newly elected officials in the city of Zachary are preparing to take their oath of office on Monday, Jan. 9.

Mayor-elect David McDavid and members of the Zachary City Council, Chief of Police, and City Court Judge will participate in an inaugural ceremony.

It will take place at Fellowship Church at 7 p.m. The address is 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited to attend.

The ceremony will feature group performances by The Zachary High School Jazz Band, The Zachary High School ROTC, The Zachary Elementary School Choir, The Zachary High School Choir, and special solo performances by Isiah Lawson and Lucy Yoes, who are Zachary High School students.

A reception will be held immediately after the ceremony, according to organizers.

