String of nice days before rain returns early Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure locally will be keeping the weather pattern very nice for the first half of the work/school week. Temperatures will be comfortably cool today as highs climb only into the low to mid 60°s.

Mid and high level clouds will continue to push from west to east across the area as we experience zonal flow aloft. Jackets will be needed again Tuesday morning as lows dip into the mid 40°s once again. A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon as southerly flow returns at the surface as high pressure pushes to our east.

Winds will be breezy to the end the week. Winds will begin to pick up Wednesday afternoon as our next storm system and cold front approaches from the west. Winds stay breezy through Friday as a tight pressure gradient exists with the storm system and cold front moving through.

Wednesday stays mainly dry with just a stray PM shower or two possible. The best opportunity for showers and a few storms will come Thursday morning.

A line of rain and a few embedded t-storms will move through the local area Thursday. Most of the rain will occur during the morning hours. The line will move through the area quickly limiting rain amounts to less than 0.25″ for most. It looks like the severe weather threat is limited/minimal. The greatest chance for severe weather will stay to our north.

The weather will see a decent cool down to end the week. Friday’s high won’t get into the 60°s and lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30°s. Rain uncertainty is creeping into next week’s forecast. For now expect possible sct’d to numerous t-showers for Monday through Wednesday.

