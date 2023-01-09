Facebook
REPORT: Nungesser will not run for governor

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser(Source: State of Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is set to announce on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that he will not run for governor later this year, The Advocate newspaper reports. 

Instead, Nungesser is expected to announce that he will seek re-election to his current job, according to The Advocate reporter Sam Karlin.

The move is a surprising one, following months of speculation that the Republican from Plaquemines Parish would enter the race.

Currently, there are only two major candidates in the race, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Treasurer John Shroder. Both men are Republicans.

Louisiana DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, a Democrat, is considering entering the race for governor as well.

