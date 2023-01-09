Facebook
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation

Source: KALB
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in District Court in Farmerville. Small shared that Trooper York plans to enter a plea of “not guilty” to each count in the indictment.

Below you can read the indictment and motion to enroll:

