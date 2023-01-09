LSU Tiger Band director excited about Grammy nomination

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU can add a Grammy nomination to its winnings, thanks to the LSU Tiger Band joining forces with Lake Charles musician and band alum Sean Ardoin.

They turned the room into a recording studio and took three days to record their album, “Full Circle.”

Now, the album is up for the best regional roots award.

LSU band director Kelvin Jones spoke about his excitement at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Grammy Awards will be live on CBS on February 5.

There will be a daytime awards ceremony and Jones said he will be in attendance on behalf of the band.

