LSU Tiger Band director excited about Grammy nomination

Kelvin Jones, director of the LSU Tiger Marching Band
Kelvin Jones, director of the LSU Tiger Marching Band
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU can add a Grammy nomination to its winnings, thanks to the LSU Tiger Band joining forces with Lake Charles musician and band alum Sean Ardoin.

They turned the room into a recording studio and took three days to record their album, “Full Circle.”

Now, the album is up for the best regional roots award.

LSU band director Kelvin Jones spoke about his excitement at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Grammy Awards will be live on CBS on February 5.

There will be a daytime awards ceremony and Jones said he will be in attendance on behalf of the band.

