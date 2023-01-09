LSU falls against Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team could not stop Texas A&M’s offense in Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) fell 69-56 to the Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC).

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Texas A&M had a 42-10 advantage in points in the paint and shot 48.1 percent (26-of-54) for the game. LSU had success outside the arc, especially in the second half, hitting 9-of-22 three-point field goals (40.9%) but only made 8-of-27 shots from two-point range. Overall, LSU was at 34.7 for the game (17-of-49).

Adam Miller led LSU with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 5-of-8 from distance. It was the second straight game he posted five treys. KJ Williams and Cam Hayes each had 10 points. Williams late in the first half picked up his fifth rebound of the game which was his 1,000th rebound of his collegiate career at both Murray State and LSU. He finished with eight on the night.

A&M was led in scoring by Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis who each finished with 17 points, while Tyrece Radford had 14 and Wade Taylor IV had 13.

The win by A&M snapped a 10-game winning streak in the series.

