La. leader warns about fake unclaimed property social media ads

State Treasurer John Schroder (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is warning the public about social media ads that appear to be official messages about Louisiana’s unclaimed property program.

Schroder said the messages are being misconstrued as official unclaimed property ads and may contain misleading information.

Scammers have also become more clever in their effort to steal people’s information, according to the Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office.

“Unclaimed property scams are increasingly common,” said Kathleen Lobdell, director of Louisiana’s unclaimed property program. “If you’ve been contacted about money that could be yours, remember that there is never a charge for you to collect your money from our program. When searching online, be sure you are on a legitimate website. That way you won’t lose cash or risk having your identity compromised when trying to claim property.”

Members of the public can check to see if they have any unclaimed property by going to LACashClaim.org. Officials said Louisiana also formally collaborates with the website MissingMoney.com. It allows people to search for claims from 49 states.

According to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, more than $1 billion are waiting to be claimed in Louisiana. One in every six people has unclaimed property, and the average refund is $900 per person.

“Unclaimed property is money and other assets that get turned over to the state when the owner can’t be found,” said Schroder. “If you forget to cash a paycheck, overpay a utility bill, or leave behind a security deposit, to name a few examples, that money eventually gets handed over to the state if you can’t be found. The state holds onto it until you reach out to claim it.”

