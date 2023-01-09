Kory York plans to plead “not guilty” to all charges in Ronald Greene case

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria attorney Michael Small, who is representing Kory York in the case of Ronald Greene’s death, has announced how the former LSP trooper plans to plead during the arraignment.

York is a former LSP trooper who was charged in Dec. 2022 with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office as a result of Ronald Greene’s death.

During an arraignment, the defendant is given formal notice of the charges against them. The defendant also has the chance to plead guilty or plead not guilty.

York’s arraignment is set for February 22 in District Court in Farmerville.

Attorney Small said in a press release that York plans to plead not guilty to each count in the indictment.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.