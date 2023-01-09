Deputies find 2 people dead in home near Shenandoah area

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies found two people dead on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made on Indigo Ridge Avenue near O’Neal Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish, authorities said.

According to EBRSO, two victims were found dead inside of a home.

No other details were provided by officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

