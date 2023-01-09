Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies find 2 people dead in home near Shenandoah area

Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies found two people dead on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made on Indigo Ridge Avenue near O’Neal Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish, authorities said.

According to EBRSO, two victims were found dead inside of a home.

No other details were provided by officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

dcfs
DCFS launches hotline to report juvenile sex trafficking
La. Treasurer John Schroder
La. State Treasurer John Schroder officially joins race for governor
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.
ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents