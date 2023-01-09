Doyle Elementary in Livingston Parish hosts a 'Law Enforcement Appreciation Day' parade.

DOYLE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Doyle Elementary School in Livingston Parish held a parade on Monday, January 9, to thank local law enforcement officers for keeping their school and community safe.

The picture was shared by the Safe School for Kids Facebook page, which supports all efforts to provide a safe environment for future leaders in Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said, “This was so great! Thank you to Doyle Elementary School for hosting a ‘law enforcement appreciation’ parade today.”

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the parade on Facebook saying, “We’d like to say thank you to Doyle Elementary for hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade for those in our area! Not only did LPSO participate, but members of Livingston Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office came as well. There was even a special flyover from our helicopter!! #BackTheBlue #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay #LPStrong”

