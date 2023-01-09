Clouds today, rain chances return later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good deal of cloud cover can be expected once again today, but we’ll keep it dry, with highs in the low to mid-60s. A quick-moving upper-air disturbance will be the culprit behind today’s clouds, but it won’t have enough moisture to produce any rainfall and should slide to our east by this evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 9 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

Mild and dry weather prevails on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a morning start tomorrow in the mid-40s, followed by afternoon highs near 70 degrees. By Wednesday, a strengthening southerly flow will result in a noticeable warm-up, with a morning start in the upper 50s giving way to highs soaring into the upper 70s.

Good rain chances return by Thursday in association with our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 9 (WAFB)

However, it looks as though the more active weather with this next system will stay a bit to our north. The Weather Prediction Center is showing rain totals generally averaging 0.25″ or less across our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 9 (WAFB)

And the Storm Prediction Center does have a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted just to our northwest from Wednesday into Thursday morning. A strong storm isn’t completely out of the question locally by Thursday, but the severe weather threat looks minimal.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 9 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Cooler weather will settle in for a couple of days behind Thursday’s front, with highs potentially only reaching the upper 50s on Friday and lows dipping into the 30s for many on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. But temperatures will rebound fairly quickly from Sunday into early next week, returning to the 70s by Monday. It also looks as though we’ll see rain chances returning early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 9 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.