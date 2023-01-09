Central man accused of pouring chemicals on woman, trying to suffocate her with a mattress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 37-year-old Christopher Wheat of Central is facing charges of second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment after a domestic incident that began back on Jan. 6.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Denham Road in Central.

Arrest documents reveal that when the victim arrived at a local hospital, she told police she was involved in a verbal altercation that eventually became physical. The victim told police that Wheat hit and beat her, then tried to choke her to the point where she could not breathe.

Arrest records also say, Wheat attempted to make the victim drink a cleaning product, but he was not successful in getting her to swallow it. That’s when the victim says he tried to pry her mouth open and pour the chemicals down her throat. When that didn’t work, Wheat poured the entire bottle of chemicals onto her face and body causing chemical burns, according to deputies.

According to the arrest documents, Wheat also attempted to suffocate her using a mattress in the bedroom and said he would kill her.

Officers noticed several bruises, swollen areas, and rashes on the victim’s face, back, arms, and leg areas, according to officials.

Deputies say Wheat has a history of domestic abuse charges from back in 2014.

Wheat was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7, for the incident.

Arrest documents state Wheat told officers he was innocent and “didn’t put his hands on the victim,” and that the scratches on his face came from the yard work, and a pile of sticks he was moving around in the yard.

