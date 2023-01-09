Blood drive to help survivor of deadly Brusly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a blood drive on Monday, Jan. 9 for the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Turner Industries announced the company is hosting the drive for Liam Dunn from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 8687 United Plaza Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Liam’s younger sister, Maggie Dunn, and her friend, Caroline Gill were killed in the crash. Liam, a third victim, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The Turner Team says it “wants to step up and make a difference for the Dunn family during this difficult time.”

