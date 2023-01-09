Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals.(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest.

“We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!”

His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin’s hands forming a heart — a hospital ID tag on his right wrist — and “Did We Win?” in big print. Hamlin’s first question after he awoke Thursday was whether the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the game when he collapsed on the field.

The NFL has rallied around Hamlin after he needed to be resuscitated following a tackle during the first quarter of that game, with fans contributing over $8.5 million to his Chasing M’s Foundation as of Sunday night.

Hamlin has since made what doctors call a remarkable recovery, and he’s trying to re-channel the energy of his supporters to help the medical teams that saved his life. As of Saturday, he was still listed in critical condition at the UC Medical Center. His neurological function has been deemed excellent, and he is breathing fully on his own while also able to speak.

Hamlin was active on Twitter throughout Sunday’s Bills game, including posting a photo of himself preparing to watch from his hospital bed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

‘Antiques Roadshow’ to make stop in Baton Rouge in 2023
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Special grand jury probing Trump, allies in Georgia finishes work
In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
FILE - McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is interviewed at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26,...
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook