‘Antiques Roadshow’ to make stop in Baton Rouge in 2023

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular “Antiques Roadshow” television series on PBS has announced that filming for season 28 will take place in Baton Rouge in 2023.

Producers announced the show will make a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2, but an exact filming location has not yet been announced. More details are expected to be revealed at a later time.

At least three episodes will be filmed in Baton Rouge and will air in the 2024 television season.

The public can take part in the filming at no cost, but people will need to apply for tickets, according to producers. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, fans can enter to win one free pair of tickets per household. The deadline to enter is Monday, March 13. Click here for more details.

Each guest will be able to bring two items to be appraised by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers.

The show’s producers said guests will need to follow COVID-19 policies and most of the filming will take place outside.

Listed below is a more detailed filming schedule for the show in 2023:

  • Tuesday, May 2 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Tuesday, May 16 - Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Tuesday, June 6 - Akron, Ohio
  • Tuesday, June 13 - Sturbridge, Massachusetts
  • Tuesday, July 11 - Anchorage, Alaska

