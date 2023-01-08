SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The event is for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Organizers said residents will get the opportunity to have their criminal records reviewed to determine their eligibility for expungement. The hope is to pave the way for more people to get a job and make a better life for their families.

Attendees will need to bring a valid driver’s license along with a background check from Louisiana State Police, a certified copy of minutes, and a certified bill of information.

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office, Louisiana State Senator Regina Barrow, and EBR Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman are sponsors for the event, according to organizers.

