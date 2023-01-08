Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Expect a soggy Sunday

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and isolated, non-severe storms will move through our area today as an area of low-pressure swings a cold front our way.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8(wafb)

We’ll stay mostly cloudy and wet this morning, then showers should lift out to the east in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8(wafb)

Highs will be held in check, reaching the upper 60s this afternoon, as opposed to the upper 70s we had yesterday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8(wafb)

Rain amounts will be manageable, generally under one inch. Tonight into Monday morning will be a bit cooler, in the mid 40s. Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers late in the day. Most of us will stay dry on Monday. Then on Tuesday, we’ll have mostly sunny and nice weather with highs near 70. There will be another chance of wet weather late Wednesday night into Thursday. The end of the work week into the following weekend looks nice and dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 8(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Sadie Davila
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack; dog’s owner charged
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
Sunny Saturday, soggy Sunday
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, January 7.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, January 7.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, January 7