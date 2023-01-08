Expect a soggy Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and isolated, non-severe storms will move through our area today as an area of low-pressure swings a cold front our way.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy and wet this morning, then showers should lift out to the east in the afternoon.

Highs will be held in check, reaching the upper 60s this afternoon, as opposed to the upper 70s we had yesterday.

Rain amounts will be manageable, generally under one inch. Tonight into Monday morning will be a bit cooler, in the mid 40s. Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers late in the day. Most of us will stay dry on Monday. Then on Tuesday, we’ll have mostly sunny and nice weather with highs near 70. There will be another chance of wet weather late Wednesday night into Thursday. The end of the work week into the following weekend looks nice and dry.

