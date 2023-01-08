EBR leaders give update on ongoing drainage efforts

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish updated the public on Sunday, Jan 8, about ongoing drainage efforts.

According to a spokesman with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office, approximately 3,700 tons of debris have been removed from the Claycut Bayou and Ward Creek areas. Overall, about 22 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 80 miles of drains and pipes in East Baton Rouge Parish.

In addition to the clearing of debris, crews have been able to repair 680 sinkholes and dig 42 thousand feet of roadside ditches.

The efforts are part of East Baton Rouge Parish’s Stormwater Master Plan. Click here to learn more about the efforts.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that she will implement a new Stormwater Advisory Committee. The goal will be to bring EBR more in line with state and federal requirements.

