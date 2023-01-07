Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd.

Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times and died at the scene.

There is no motive or suspect at this time. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking anyone who may know something that can help investigators to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

