Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd.

Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times and died at the scene.

There is no motive or suspect at this time. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking anyone who may know something that can help investigators to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation system, BREC, will contact the FBI to investigate an...
BREC asks public to vote on Scotlandville Greenway Trail names
Road closure announced.
DOTD announces planned Acadian Thruway closures
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
Sunny Saturday, soggy Sunday
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack; dog’s owner charged