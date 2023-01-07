Facebook
Sunny Saturday, soggy Sunday

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, January 7.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend will start with a nice, dry, and unseasonably warm day with highs in the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
We’ll see clouds and moisture increase gradually late in the day, as the next low-pressure system approaches from the west.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
Showers and non-severe storms will move into our area during the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning. No strong storms are expected, and rain amounts will be manageable.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
Computer models show generally less than an inch for the Baton Rouge area and a 7-day total of one to two inches for the week. There could be lingering clouds and light showers Monday, otherwise, a return to dry weather midweek. 10-day forecast highs and lows will be above seasonal averages, with no freezes anytime soon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 7
