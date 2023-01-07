Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.(File image | SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy’s 12-year-old sister had stabbed him before she woke up a parent to tell them what happened.

The 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Tulsa police did not immediately identify the family involved but said their child crisis unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote
Mouises Johnson and Laqeisha George
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack, sheriff says
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department reported two people sought in connection with...
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack, sheriff says