Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

Ahmad Hampton
Ahmad Hampton(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges.

Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime.

According to BRPD, on Dec. 1, 2022, they responded to a shooting at Bob Pettit Blvd., near Alvin Dark Ave.

Officials said when they arrived, they found the victim shot in the back.

Hampton and the victim were walking home together from the store when Hampton grabbed the victim by the back and said, “what you got.” Before the victim could react, Hampton shot the victim and stole his gun, Officials added.

The victim was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

