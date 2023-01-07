Facebook
DOTD announces planned Acadian Thruway closures

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation officials are planning several closures along part of Acadian Thruway.

The closures are expected to take place on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, as well as on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15.

Cars and trucks will not be able to drive along Acadian Thruway at the railroad crossing between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. each day.

There will also be a rolling closure on S. Eugene Dr., Valley St., and Perkins Rd., according to transportation officials. They added those closures are expected to last about two hours on each street.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured to I-10, Perkins Rd, and College Dr.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead and to use caution around work crews. The public can also get real-time traffic updates by dialing 511 or by going to the website 511la.org.

