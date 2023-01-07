Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Denver Broncos have requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Jan. 7).

Payton, who gave up coaching this season, remains under contract to the Saints. New Orleans would be entitled to compensation from any team that reaches an agreement to bring Payton aboard.

Payton currently works with Fox Sports as an analyst. He has not ruled out returning to coaching since he stepped down as the Saints’ coach before the 2022 season.

According to Schefter, the NFL has decided no team can bring Payton in for in-person interviews before Jan. 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Sadie Davila
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack; dog’s owner charged
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow, Chase, Bengals host Ravens on WAFB
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve in early November because of...
Receiver Michael Thomas agrees to restructure Saints contract, ESPN reports
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed