7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO states that they were contacted by emergency officials and the St. George Fire Department in regards to a dog attacking a small child in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road around 6:35 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

EBRSO homicide is currently investigating the case. Animal Control was notified and has the dog in custody. Updates will be provided as available.

