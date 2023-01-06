Staying nice through tomorrow with rain by Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues for the next couple of days as we await the arrival of our next storm system during the second half of the weekend.

Cool mornings will give way to mild afternoons, with highs near 70 degrees today and reaching the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Today stays completely dry and most of Saturday should be dry, but I can’t completely rule out a shower by Saturday night.

Rains Arrive on Sunday

A slow-moving cold front will deliver widespread rain and a few t-storms to the area on Sunday. Rains will likely get an early start and could be off and on for much of the day due to the front’s slow forward progress. The good news is that severe weather is not expected and rain amounts look to be manageable. The Weather Prediction Center continues to show totals averaging an inch or less for much of our area through early next week, although I wouldn’t be surprised if amounts end up a bit higher than that.

Next Week

Some uncertainty enters the forecast on Monday with the potential for a little rain to linger. Confidence is higher in a drier pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday before good rain chances potentially return by Thursday in association with another cold front. Temperatures will be up and down a bit, but generally look to run near normal to a little above normal through next week.

