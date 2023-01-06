Facebook
SMART LIVING: Hazardous houseplants

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - House plants may brighten your home, but they can also be lethal to children and animals.

According to the World Health Organization, 237,000 deaths were reported this year in children under the age of five. The deaths were from household air pollution.

Some house plants carry a chemical called calcium oxalate that is virtually impossible for children and animals to break down and causes kidney stones.

One such problem plant is the daffodil. The center contains lycorine. When ingested, this will cause nausea, vomiting, and extreme irritation of the mouth.

Another one is the tropical peace lily. This plant also contains calcium oxalate crystals that kill cats when fully ingested.

While aloe vera is known to cure burns, it also contains saponin causing vomiting and low blood sugar in children and animals.

Another plant to watch out for is the bird of paradise. These orange and blue beauties contain hydrogen cyanide that has also been known to be poisonous to cats.

Lastly is the leafy green pothos plant. This popular window friend contains insoluble calcium oxalates that can kill animals on contact.

If you love indoor plants, try swapping your toxic plants for the haworthia zebra plant, a boston fern, or spider plant. They all thrive indoors and are safe for all members of your family.

