Ready 4 Life, new initiative launches to help curb crime

Baton Rouge has already had the first homicide of the year. Organizers with the Ready 4 Life project are ready to stop a crime rush before it starts.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge has already had the first homicide of the year. Organizers with the Ready 4 Life project are ready to stop a crime rush before it starts.

Founder, chairman, & CEO of “Reclamation and Restoration Ministries” believes a new community violence prevention program will be a saving grace.

“When you’ve got people that are hopeless and have nothing to lose,” said Reverend Anthony Kelly. “There are young men who feel like dying and being shot is a badge of honor,” exclaimed Rev. Kelly.

Organizer with Ready 4 Life are hoping the Ready 4 Life project will help to get 2023 on the right path by presenting free education, financial literacy classes, mentorship, and other resources to youth in the Baton Rouge community.

“We’re looking to pair the mentee with the mentor, that way we can have that bond within the relationship. So, when this kid is coming to get the training, he’s actually sitting down with people he can relate to,” said Darius Crockett, Community Outreach Worker with Ready 4 Life.

The project is launching this Saturday with a care package giveaway in Baton Rouge.

It will be from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at 4162 N. Foster

For information on how to become a mentor or mentee click here.

